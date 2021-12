Karnataka’s Anti-Corruption Bureau recovers 13 lakh cash from the drainpipe, Watch | Oneindia News

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka recovered 13 lakh in cash from the drainpipe.

The house belongs to PWD Joint Engineer Shantha Gowda Biradar.

The video of money flowing from the pipe has gone viral.

