Dow Movers: CRM, V

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.
Year to date, Visa has lost about 8.2% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.
trading down 2.1%.
Salesforce
is showing a gain of 28.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.8%, and Chevron, trading up 1.0% on the day.
