Refugee Crisis ‘Part of Russia’s Plan to Invade Ukraine’

KIEV, UKRAINE — Ukraine’s intelligence chief says Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, and Moscow created a refugee crisis in Poland to make it harder for Europe to fight back.

Here are the details: Bloomberg reports that the U.S. military is preparing for a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia around January next year.

The news outlet says multiple sources say the Pentagon has shared intelligence with its allies showing a buildup of Russian troops and artillery that can quickly turn into a rapid, large-scale push into Ukraine from multiple locations, if President Vladimir Putin decided to invade.

Satellite images and other information shows that around 100 Russian battalion tactical groups comprised of around 100,000 troops could quickly push into Ukraine from Crimea, the Russian border and via Belarus.

Bloomberg’s sources also said Moscow called up tens of thousands of reservists on a scale unprecedented in post-Soviet times.

Such reservists would be used to occupy ground taken by the battalions.

Ukraine’s intelligence chief told the Military Times that Russia is preparing for an attack by the end of January and that the attack would involve airstrikes, amphibious assaults and an incursion though Belarus.

EU member nations including Poland have also accused Russia of encouraging a refugee crisis as its ally, Belarus, funnels migrants toward the EU.

Ukraine says the refugee crisis was created by Russia to destabilize the EU in preparation for an invasion.