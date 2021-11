Tyler Joe Miller Reacts To Four CCMA Nominations

Emerging country artist Tyler Joe Miller is celebrating his massive breakthrough year after earning four CCMA Award nominations, including Rising Star and Male Artist of the Year.

Plus, the singer reveals he got a tattoo on his butt to celebrate his first No.

1 song.

The 2021 CCMA Awards presented by TD air live on Monday, Nov.

29, on the Global TV app and Prime Video Canada at 8 p.m.

ET.

Plus, there will be a special encore presentation on Global airing Friday, Dec.

3, at 9 p.m.

ET.