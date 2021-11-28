Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh Dead at 41

Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh , Dead at 41.

CNN reports the founder of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton has died due to cancer.

.

CNN reports the founder of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton has died due to cancer.

.

In a tweet by luxury group LVMH, it was revealed Abloh had been privately battling cancer for two years.

In a tweet by luxury group LVMH, it was revealed Abloh had been privately battling cancer for two years.

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years, @LVMH, via Twitter.

According to ‘The New York Times,’ Abloh had a rare cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.

According to ‘The New York Times,’ Abloh had a rare cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.

Abloh was a prolific designer who changed the modern world of fashion.

Abloh was a prolific designer who changed the modern world of fashion.

In a statement, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault described Abloh as “not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.”.

In a statement, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault described Abloh as “not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.”.

In a statement, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault described Abloh as “not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.”.

Abloh was a native of Rockford, Ill., and met Kanye West when he was 22 years old, launching his career.

Abloh was a native of Rockford, Ill., and met Kanye West when he was 22 years old, launching his career.

Last July, Abloh was promoted to artistic director of Louis Vuitton, making him the most powerful Black executive in the massive company.

.

Last July, Abloh was promoted to artistic director of Louis Vuitton, making him the most powerful Black executive in the massive company.