Virgil Abloh: Celebrated Black fashion designer dies aged 41

The designer was known for his proximity to rap music, label Off-White, and collaborations with big brands like Nike and Ikea.
Fashion Designer
Virgil Abloh , Dead at 41.
CNN reports the founder of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton..
US fashion designer Virgil Abloh has died at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer.
The founder of the Off-White fashion house also became the menswear creative director for LVMH’s Louis Vuitton. He was one of the..