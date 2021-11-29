Essential questions to ask your future self | Meg Jay

How much do you think about your future self?

If your answer is not much, you're not alone.

It can be difficult to plan for a version of yourself you haven't met yet, says psychologist Meg Jay.

Sharing how to close the empathy gap between you and your future selves, she outlines courageous questions to ask about how your present and future can align, so you can begin to achieve your goals.

