Vishal Aditya Singh praises BB 15 contestant Umar Riaz

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vishal Aditya Singh has confirmed that he is not going to enter the 'Bigg Boss' house this season.

However, the actor has showered praises on Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz.

Vishal says that the way Umar is playing in the BB house he is definitely going to leave his mark.

#biggboss15 #rakhisawant #ritesh #biggbossupdates #UmarRiaz