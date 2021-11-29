This Day in History: Beatles Guitarist George Harrison Dies at 58

November 29, 2001.

The youngest member of the Beatles was 58 years old when he succumbed to throat cancer.

Known as "the quiet Beatle," Harrison was often overshadowed by Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

But his use of instruments such as the sitar and the innovative backwards guitar solo left an indelible mark on pop music.

After the Beatles, Harrison led a brilliant solo career, marked by his collaborations with musicians such as Eric Clapton.

Along with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty and Jeff Lyne, Harrison also formed the band the Traveling Wilburys in 1988.

He was described by Monty Python star Eric Idle as "one of the few morally good people that rock and roll has produced.”