The Tragedy Of Macbeth Movie Trailer

The Tragedy Of Macbeth Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.

Directed by Joel Coen starring Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling, Moses Ingram, Ralph Ineson, Kathryn Hunter, Sean Patrick Thomas, Stephen Root, Brian Thompson, Alex Hassell, Bertie Carvel release date December 25, 2021 (in theaters), January 14, 2022 (on Apple TV)