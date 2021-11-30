The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett Trailer - Message - Plot Synopsis: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of THE MANDALORIAN, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez starring Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen, Jennifer Beals release date December 29, 2021 (on Disney Plus)