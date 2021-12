King's Academy boy's basketball is off to a 3-0 start after a home blowout win over Inlet Grove.

KING'S ACADEMY BOYS HOSTEDINLET GROVE TONIGHT.

AND THELIONS WOULD NEVER TRAIL ASECOND IN THIS ONE.

THEYIN WIT 79 TO 34... THE LIONS WEREONE OF THE TOP BASKWETLLBATEAMS IN THE AREA LAST YEARWHEN THEY FINISHED 18-3.NOW--THEY'RE OFF TO A 3-0START THIS SEASON.