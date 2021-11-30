Parag Agarwal appointed new CEO of Twitter, replaces Jack Dorsey| Oneindia News

Parag Agarwal will be replacing Jack Dorsey as the new CEO of Twitter.

Agrawal, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, was appointed Twitter CTO on March 8, 2018.

