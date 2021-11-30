Maxwell, Epstein were 'partners in crime,' prosecutor says

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were “partners in crime” in the sexual abuse of teenage girls, a prosecutor said on Monday, while Maxwell’s lawyers said she was being made a scapegoat for a man’s bad behaviour.
