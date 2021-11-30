Biden at Crossroads in COVID-19 Pandemic's 'New Normal'

ABC News reports President Joe Biden is at a crucial juncture in the United States fight against COVID-19.

Concerns around the omicron strain are reaching a boiling point.

The President maintains the country will not resort to lockdowns to stop the spread of omicron.

I expect this not to be the new normal.

, President Joe Biden, via 'ABC News'.

Some fear pressures of the ongoing pandemic have strained the credibility of White House officials.

Critics say the administration's recent travel bans are useless and xenophobic.

On July 4, Biden claimed the country was nearing closer to declaring "independence from the virus.".

News of the omicron variant lays a difficult road ahead for the Biden administration.

The President says there won't be any "chaos and confusion" in the United States attempts to keep the omicron strain at bay.

In pandemic-weary America, promises such as these are becoming more difficult to honor.

Since the onset of the pandemic, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 775,000 Americans.

