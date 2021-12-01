The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class - Active Blind Spot Assist and Traffic Sign Assist - Red Light Warning Function

The single-louvre radiator grille with chrome-plated trim elements and embedded central star characterises the front.

The vertically aligned bars in the radiator grille emphasise the perceived value with their high-gloss black finish.

The distinctive front bumper is partly made of dark grey, grained plastic, which emphasises the robust character of this model.

Underneath it is a simulated underride guard in high-gloss chrome.

This C-Class variant has wheel arch liners in matt dark grey on the front wing and on the rear side wall.

The model-specific trim on the side skirts contrasts visually with the painted body surfaces in this colour and finish.

An additional chrome trim strip is integrated into the side member trim.

Exclusive wheel designs in sizes from 17 to 19 inches are available for the All-Terrain.

At the rear, the newly designed multi-section bumper, the model-specific, chrome-plated load sill guard and the simulated underride guard underline the special nature of this vehicle.

As the All-Terrain models are based on the AVANTGARDE exterior, the waistline trim, side window surrounds and roof railings are finished in polished aluminium.

The trim on the B-pillars and the bars on the rear side windows are in high-gloss black.

If equipped with the Night Package, further features (e.g.

E-line, waistline, outside mirrors) and trim elements at the front and rear (simulated underride guard at the front and rear, as well as the load sill protection) are in high-gloss black.