Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Trailer

When 500 PS (368 kW) from a high-revving mid-mounted engine meets a purist 1,415 kg kerb weight, it is time for the term ‘driving pleasure‘ to be redefined: the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the new flagship model in the 718 family – an uncomp romising driver’s car designed to impress with its lightweight construction, extremely agile chassis set-up, sophisticated aerodynamics and unique soundtrack.

Whether it is being driven on narrow, winding mountains roads or closed race tracks, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is king of the compact mid-engined range.

On the Nürburgring Nordschleife, it outperforms its sibling, the 718 Cayman GT4, by more than 23 seconds.

The naturally aspirated flat-six engine, familiar from the 911 GT3 Cup racing car and the 911 GT3 series production model, forms the centrepiece of a sports car that has been designed for maximum driving pleasure.

The engine revs as high as 9,000 rpm.

Compared to the 718 Cayman GT4, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS has an extra 80 PS (59 kW), resulting in a weight-to-power ratio of 2.83 kg/PS.

Maximum torque has been in- creased from 430 to 450 Nm.