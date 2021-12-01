Villa featuring world's only Caravaggio mural up for sale for €471 million

A private property that's thought to be home to the world's only Caravaggio mural will be auctioned off in Rome next month.
The mural itself is thought to be worth at least €300 million.
A private property that's thought to be home to the world's only Caravaggio mural will be auctioned off in Rome next month.
The mural itself is thought to be worth at least €300 million.
A villa in Rome featuring the only known ceiling mural by Italian painter Caravaggio is at the centre of an inheritance dispute..
ROME (AP) — A villa in the heart of Rome that features the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio is being put up for auction..