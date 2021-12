An investigation is underway after a man died following an apartment fire Tuesday night.

Investigation underway after man dies in Delray Beach apartment fire

MORE DEVELOPING NEWS CLOSER TOHOME... ONE PERSON IS DEADFOLLOWNIG AN OVERNHTIGAPARTMENT FIRE.

IT HAPPENEDJUST AFTER 10 LAST NIGHT AT ACOMPLEX ON SOUTHWEST 2H0TCOURT IN DELRAY BEACH.

THESEARE PHOTOS TAKEN AT THE SCENEBY THE DELRAY BEACH FIRERESCUE.

CREWS REMOVED A MANFROM THE BUILDING WHO WASPRONOUNCEDEA DD.

NO OTHERINJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED.THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE ISOW