Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, MU

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%.
Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 17.8% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%.
Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 17.8% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%.
Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 17.8% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.8%.
Moderna is showing a gain of 217.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 2.5%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 5.3% on the day.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Ralph Lauren topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index,..
In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..