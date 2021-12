Upstate city named one of the best places to live and retire Credit: WYFF Duration: 00:48s 01 Dec 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

THE WAITING LIST.NIGEL: AN UPSTATE CITY MADEAARP’S LIST OF BEST PLACES TOLIVE AND RETIRE.ANDERSON EARNED A SPOT ON THELIST.AARP CREDITS ANDERSON’SAFFORDABLE HOME PRIC, ESACCESS TO HEALTH CARE, ANDOTHER SERVICES,THRIVING ARTS COMMUNIT Y,AND RECREATION ALONG LAKEHARTWELL.