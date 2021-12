'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita faints during face-off with Devoleena

The earlier episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' already saw a full on fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the 'BB Game' in which non-VIPs have the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

#biggboss15 #rakhisawant #ritesh #biggbossupdates #UmarRiaz #ShamitaShetty