Saturday, December 4, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAPL, OKTA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.3%.

Year to date, Okta has lost about 13.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 2.4%.

Apple is showing a gain of 21.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 2.2%, and Synopsys, trading up 8.6% on the day.

