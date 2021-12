Brandon and Madison Central's head coaches have a great relationship

The opposing teams in the 6A state championship, Brandon and Madison Central, have players who have been competing against each other since middle school.

There may be some bad blood when the two teams meet for the 6A final in Hattiesburg on Friday night but for the two head coaches they are good friends.

Sam Williams of Brandon high school and Madison Central's Toby Collums will be their friendship aside for one night as the 6A championship will be on the line.