The BMW Concept XM Exterior Design

The BMW Concept XM debuts the new, progressive front-end design for BMW’s luxury-class models, a version of which will be seen for the first time in 2022 as part of the BMW model offensive in the luxury segment.

The headlights have been split into two separate modules, a new design feature which creates a visually arresting appearance.

The daytime driving light signature in the sharply styled, slim upper module is particularly eye-catching.

The horizontal kidney grille sits boldly between the headlights and tapers towards the outer edges, producing a near-octagonal outline that emphasises the front end’s dynamic character.

The black kidney grille elements are enclosed within an intricate surround and appear almost to be floating freely within a High-gloss Black surface.

M-style double bars within the grille add to the perception of width.

Eye-catching contour lighting sets off the grille to fine effect, ensuring the striking composition of kidneys and daytime driving lights is immediately recognisable in the dark as well.

The new XM logo in the kidney grille and the large air intakes hint at the power of the V8 engine, which teams up with the electric motor to form the M Hybrid system.