Minister claims Tory Xmas party backlash is 'rumour and hear'say' in excruciating exchange

Maggie Throup, the Minister for Vaccines and Public Health, was challenged about the Conservatives' Christmas parties in 2020 but said the backlash surrounding the COVID rule-breaching events was 'rumour and hear'say'.The Tory minister faced criticism after insisting 'the guidance was followed', despite not clarifying whether the Conservatives held festive parties or not, during her appearance on BBC's Question Time.