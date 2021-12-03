Friday 12/3 Insider Buying Report: BHC, WAB

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Bausch Health Companies's Director, Steven D.

Miller, made a $1.45M buy of BHC, purchasing 60,000 shares at a cost of $24.23 a piece.

Bausch Health Companies is trading off about 0.1% on the day Friday.

And also on Tuesday, CFO John A.

Olin purchased $1.01M worth of Wabtec, purchasing 11,000 shares at a cost of $91.66 each.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Olin in the past twelve months.

Wabtec is trading off about 1.4% on the day Friday.

Investors can grab WAB at a price even lower than Olin did, with the stock trading as low as $88.33 in trading on Friday -- that's 3.6% below Olin's purchase price.