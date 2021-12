Skiing Santas hit slopes in Maine

More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on Sunday to raise money for charity.

PATTERN NEXT WEEK.DOUG: TIMNOE W FOR YOUR MONDAYMORNING EYE POPPERS.JENNIFER: SKI RESORTS INNORTHERN NEW ENGLAND ARE OPEN,AND THEY’RE GETTING INTTHO EHOLIDAY SPIRIT.CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO FROM SUNDAYRIVER IN MAINE.IT WAS THE 21ST ANNUAL SANTASUNDAY.232 SANTAS TOOK PART ALONG WITHONE GRINCH IN GREEN.THIS YEAR’S EVENT RAISED $4,640FOR THE RIVER FUND, A CHARITYORGANIZATION THAT INTRODUCESYOUNG PEOPLE TO THE BENEFITS OFOUTDOOR RECREATION.DO