New Initiative Gives Volunteers Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Work Their Remote Jobs from Exotic Island

Can you do your day job remotely?

Why not take that to the extreme and work really remotely?

We are talking 400 miles off the coast of Chile, to be precise.

Work for Humankind is a bold initiative in partnership with Island Conservation and the Robinson Crusoe Island community that gives volunteers from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience first-hand how to make a long-lasting difference with a remote island community while working from one of the most remote offices in the world enabled by Lenovo tech.