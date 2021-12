Omicron: IMA warns of 'massive third wave', urges people to follow Covid protocol | Oneindia News

IMA warns of 'massive third wave' amid rising Omicron cases in India; PM Modi reprimands BJP MPs for ‘behaving like children’; Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said AFSPA must be removed from the state; A flood alert has been issued in parts of Tamil Nadu after incessant rainfall.

