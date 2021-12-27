India records 578 new Omicron cases so far; Delhi tops the list | Possible 3rd wave | Oneindia News
Amid fears of the new Omicron variant driving a third wave of Covid infections, today India reported 578 cases of the new strain over the past 24 hours.

