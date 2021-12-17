Delhi reports 10 new cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus|Oneindia News
A day after India’s national capital Delhi reported its highest Covid-19 cases in last 4 months, the capital reported 10 new cases of the Omicron variant of the virus.

