India reports 214 Omicron cases; most Omicron cases are reported in Delhi | Oneindia News

With one more case in Andhra Pradesh, India's Omicron tally jumps to 214.

The health ministry said that 214 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

#IndiaOmicronCases #Omicron #DelhiOmicronCases