India reports 214 Omicron cases; most Omicron cases are reported in Delhi | Oneindia News

With one more case in Andhra Pradesh, India's Omicron tally jumps to 214.
The health ministry said that 214 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.
#IndiaOmicronCases #Omicron #DelhiOmicronCases
With one more case in Andhra Pradesh, India's Omicron tally jumps to 214.
The health ministry said that 214 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.
#IndiaOmicronCases #Omicron #DelhiOmicronCases
Today, the Union Health Ministry said that the number of cases of Covid's fast-spreading strain Omicron has crossed the 200-mark in..
A passenger from South Africa's Cape Town returning to Mumbai via Dubai has been detected with the Omicron variant; Farmers said..