Moderna Says Their Booster Shot Raises Level of Antibodies Against Omicron

Moderna Says Their Booster Shot, Raises Level of Antibodies, Against Omicron Variant.

Moderna Says Their Booster Shot, Raises Level of Antibodies, Against Omicron Variant.

CNN reports vaccine maker Moderna says research suggests a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine increases antibody levels against the Omicron variant.

CNN reports vaccine maker Moderna says research suggests a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine increases antibody levels against the Omicron variant.

Moderna's booster shot is administered in a 50 microgram dose.

The company says one dose of its booster shot can increase antibody levels 37 fold.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel says these numbers are "reassuring.".

The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all.

, Stéphane Bancel, CEO Moderna, via CNN.

The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all.

, Stéphane Bancel, CEO Moderna, via CNN.

...the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels.., Stéphane Bancel, CEO Moderna, via CNN.

...the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels.., Stéphane Bancel, CEO Moderna, via CNN.

Despite the good news, Moderna will reportedly continue in its work to create an Omicron-specific vaccine.

Despite the good news, Moderna will reportedly continue in its work to create an Omicron-specific vaccine.

Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an Omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future.

, Stéphane Bancel, CEO Moderna, via CNN.

Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an Omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future.

, Stéphane Bancel, CEO Moderna, via CNN.

Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 32% of fully-vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 32% of fully-vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine