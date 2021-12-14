First Omicron Death Reported in the UK

First Omicron Death , Reported in the UK.

'USA Today' reports the first known death attributed to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has surfaced in the United Kingdom.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country expects a "tidal wave" of new cases due to the variant.

Johnson says the time to get a booster shot is now.

I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need.

I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need.

In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Omicron variant may overpower the antibodies that current vaccines offer.

Fauci maintains a booster dose "raises the level of protection high enough that it then does do well against the omicron.".

If you want to be optimally protected, absolutely get a booster.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the White House, via USA Today.

As of December 13, it has been one year since the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60.8% of Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Only 26% of citizens in the United States have received a booster dose.

Only 26% of citizens in the United States have received a booster dose