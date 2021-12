The United Kingdom reported the first death from Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus|Oneindia News

As the cases of the Omicron variant of the SARS-COV2 virus are increasing rapidly across the globe, the United Kingdom reported its first case of death due to the new variant of the virus.

The information after the first fatality because of the new variant was shared by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

