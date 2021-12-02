USA reports its first case of Omicron, fully vaccinated traveler had mild symptoms | Oneindia News
The USA reported its first case of the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, after a fully vaccinated traveler from South Africa was found recovering from the virus and having mild symptoms. #OmicronVairant #OmicroninUSA #California