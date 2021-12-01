First Case of Omicron Strain Detected in the United States

NPR News reports the first known case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been found in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the strain was detected in California.

The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22.

, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, statement, via NPR News.

The case was confirmed by the health departments of San Francisco and the state of California.

The individual, who was fully vaccinated... had mild symptoms that are improving, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, statement, via NPR News.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the infected person isn't believed to have received a booster shot.

Cases of the Omicron strain had been previously identified throughout Europe to the Middle East.

The strain was first detected in South Africa.

Mutations of the variant have been a cause of concern for the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO says these mutations "may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility.".

Despite the frustrations of the ongoing pandemic, Dr. Fauci remains cautiously optimistic.

There's no doubt that this will end, I promise you that, this will end.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser for the White House, via NPR News.

