Queen Elizabeth Makes a Decision on Royal Family Christmas Plans amid COVID Surge

As the Queen, 95, faces her first holiday since Prince Philip's death eight months ago, an Omicron variant-related spike in COVID cases in the U.K. has forced her to reconsider her annual traditions
As the Queen, 95, faces her first holiday since Prince Philip's death eight months ago, an Omicron variant-related spike in COVID cases in the U.K. has forced her to reconsider her annual traditions
Watch VideoQueen Elizabeth II has decided not to spend Christmas at the royal Sandringham Estate in eastern England amid concerns..
Her Majesty's royal luncheon was set to take place at Windsor Castle.