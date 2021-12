Omicron Update: Two new case reported on Saturday, one in Gujarat another in Mumbai | Oneindia News

On Saturday two new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported in India.

While one case was reported in the Jamnagar area of Gujarat, another case was reported from Mumbai.

With the detection of two new cases, the total cases in India of the Omicron variant have reached four.

