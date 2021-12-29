Covid-19 update: India reports 9,195 new cases and 302 deaths | Omicron tally at 781 | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 9,195 fresh Covid cases and 302 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Omicron tally stands at 781 across 21 states.

