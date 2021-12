Covid-19 Update India: 6,650 cases reported in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reported 6,650 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the cases in the country to 3,47,72,626 according to the latest data of the Union Health Ministry.

According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Friday morning, the country has 358 cases of Omicron.

#Covid19Update #Omicroncases #IndiaCovidTallytoday