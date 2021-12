Covid-19 update: India may see surge in days, says Cambridge tracker | Oneindia News

A Cambridge Covid-19 case tracker has predited that India may see a spurt in the Covid-19 growth rate within days and head into an intense but short-lived virus wave.

At the same time, the World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week.

This and more news at 9 PM.

