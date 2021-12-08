Covid-19 update: India records 8,439 fresh cases, 195 deaths in a day | Oneindia News

India recorded 8,439 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours tking the active caseload to 93,733, the lowest in 555 days.

At least 195 deaths were also recorded in a day.

