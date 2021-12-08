Covid-19 update: India records 8,439 fresh cases, 195 deaths in a day | Oneindia News

India recorded 8,439 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours tking the active caseload to 93,733, the lowest in 555 days.
At least 195 deaths were also recorded in a day.
#Covid19updateIndia #CoronavirusupdateIndia #NewCovid19casesIndia
India recorded 8,439 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours tking the active caseload to 93,733, the lowest in 555 days.
At least 195 deaths were also recorded in a day.
#Covid19updateIndia #CoronavirusupdateIndia #NewCovid19casesIndia
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 6,822 fresh Covid cases and 220 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..
India on Friday reported 9,216 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country..