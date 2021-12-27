Mamata says Centre froze accounts Mother Teresa's Charity, spokesperson denies | Oneindia News

After West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday afternoon that all the bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity have been frozen by the Centre; Five state elections scheduled early next year are unlikely to be postponed; Mumbai has recorded 809 new cases of Covid over the last 24 hours; Delhi's Covid numbers took a huge jump today, exceeding 0.5% for the second consecutive day which makes the declaration of Yellow Alert with its host of restrictions likely.

