Omicron tally up to 415, centre teams deployed to 10 states | Oneindia News

As Omicron tally in India rises to 415, Centre teams will be deployed to 10 states that have been identified as hotspots for Omicron or where Covid-19 cases have been rising and vaccination has been slow.

