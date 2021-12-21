Omicron Update: India’s total tally rose to 174 with Delhi reporting 8 new cases | Oneindia News
The cases of the Omicron variant of the SARS-COV2 virus are on a rapid increase in the country.

On Tuesday morning India reported 174 cases of the multiple mutation variant of the virus.

