Brad Goes Crabbing & Shrimping For A Low Country Boil

We’re back for another episode of It’s Alive where today Brad heads down to South Carolina for a visit to Hilton Head Island to meet Andrew Carmines, owner of Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks.

Brad and Andrew head out for a day of shrimping and crabbing, casting their nets to catch ingredients for a low country boil - a brand new experience for Brad to add to his arsenal.