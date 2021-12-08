Riverdale S06E05 The Jughead Paradox

Riverdale 6x05 "The Jughead Paradox" Season 6 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - 100th EPISODE — Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star.

Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (605).

Original airdate 12/14/2021.