Trailer zu 'Nightmare Alley' mit Bradley Cooper und Cate Blanchett

Als Stanton Carlisle die Hellseherin Zeena und den Mentalisten Pete kennenlernt, wittert er seine Chance.
Von ihnen lernt er, die New Yorker Elite der 1940er-Jahre auszunehmen.
Als Stanton Carlisle die Hellseherin Zeena und den Mentalisten Pete kennenlernt, wittert er seine Chance.
Von ihnen lernt er, die New Yorker Elite der 1940er-Jahre auszunehmen.
'Nightmare Alley' actor Bradley Cooper admits it felt "very special" to have his ex Irina Shayk by his side for the movie's..
Check out the official final trailer for the psychological thriller Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It stars..